Dealership Foul Up Leads To The Arrest Of Customer For Theft

Buying a new vehicle should be the kind of milestone that leaves you smiling behind the wheel. For Coast Guard officer Shane Sprague, though, that moment of joy turned into something far more unsettling. Just days after driving off in his GMC, he was pulled from the truck at gunpoint by deputies who believed the pickup had been stolen. The mix-up, as it turned out, came down to nothing more than a dealership error. The truck at the center of it all was a slightly used 2024 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4X in Thunderstorm Gray. Sprague purchased it on June 21 from Doral Volkswagen in South Florida for $61,230. To seal the deal, he put down a $15,000 deposit, traded his son’s 2012 Ford Focus for $1,500, and financed the rest through the dealer.



