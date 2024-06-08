Dealership Inventories Swell 57% In June - Are Big Deals On The Horizon?

Forget building new plants to produce EVs nobody wants, it’s new parking lots automakers really need. Data just released shows that new vehicle inventory rose 57 percent in June versus the same month last year.
 
Automakers in North America are sitting on almost 2.9 million cars right now, according to S&P Gobal Mobility, which makes those pandemic era days when we reported on new vehicle inventory running dangerously low due to a shortage of semiconductors now feel like a lifetime away.
 


