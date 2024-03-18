Dealership Refuses To Sell 2023 Challenger SRT Demon For Only $162,000

I understand that when you’re in the business of selling cars, all that matters is the dotted line. It’s a numbers game, and your job is to maximize profits. Yet, some of these inflated numbers are blowing my mind, especially on cars like the modern-day Dodge Challenger.

Here’s my problem. On the one hand, you have a flagship spec Challenger, maybe a Demon or even a Demon 170 such as this one – and those are worth certain considerations. I understand why people are paying over MSRP for them at auction.

Then again, you’ve got the regular, “entry-level” Challenger Hellcat Jailbreak, which on paper has/had a starting MSRP of $74,290, or $82,690 if you want the Widebody version. I’m sorry, but not even the Demon 170 is worth twice as much as a regular Hellcat. It’s simply not twice the car.