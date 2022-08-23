Dealership That Lied About Wanting $130,000 For A $55,000 Nissan Z Proto Sec Is Holding Out For A Better Price

Agent009 submitted on 8/23/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:35:14 AM

Views : 568 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.thedrive.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Dealerships just keep getting more brazen with their markups. Taking advantage of the market's supply and demand is understandable—I don't like it, but I get it. However, it just doesn't sit right when you see examples like this one from Bellevue Nissan in Washington. They've got a 2023 Nissan Z Proto Spec with an MSRP of $54,915, plus a market adjustment of $73,881, plus a $1,195 dealership protection package. This brings the total asking price to $129,991, as a Reddit post originally highlighted.

In reality, though, they might not be selling it just yet. It's a long and winding story, so let's start from the beginning. This is how it went when we initially reached out to Bellevue Nissan:



Read Article


Dealership That Lied About Wanting $130,000 For A $55,000 Nissan Z Proto Sec Is Holding Out For A Better Price

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)