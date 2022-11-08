Dealership Unashamedly DOUBLES The Price Of A 2023 Nissan Z Proto Spec

We see dealers adding ridiculous markups on desirable new cars every day, but that doesn’t make it any less infuriating. We’re getting reports of some Nissan dealers adding tens of thousands of dollars above MSRP for the 2023 Nissan Z Proto Spec limited edition. The new 2023 Nissan Z marks the return for the popular Japanese sports car and thanks to a starting price of just $39,990, it undercuts its closest rival, the Toyota Supra, by some $12,925. The range-topping Proto Spec however is limited to just 240 examples for the entire country and this month, the first units are scheduled to become available. Some of the prices we hear for the limited-edition Z are wild.







