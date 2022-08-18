Dealerships Are Stashing Z Proto Spec Models For Themselves - Not Offering To Public

The advent of the new Nissan Z is a hugely exciting prospect for sports car lovers across the country. Powered by a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6, the 400-horsepower coupe wowed the automotive world when Nissan announced it would be made available with a manual gearbox. Importantly, the starting price is appealing too. But it seems getting your hands on one may prove tricky.

Earlier this year, we reported on a Guam-based dealership with three Z cars in stock. Unsurprisingly, these desirable Nissans were sporting massive markups but, according to an anonymous reader, that's not the biggest problem facing consumers. The hopeful Z car owner told CarBuzz in an email that the general manager/owner of the dealership has allegedly reserved an example of the highly desirable Proto Spec for themselves.