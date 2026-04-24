Dealerships Are Unimpressed With Car Sales Through Amazon

You can buy just about anything from Amazon from toilet paper to rebuilt engines (seriously, look it up, some even qualify for Prime shipping). In the last few years, Amazon has also branched out to car sales, firstly and most notably with Hyundai. Other automakers have also partnered with the online retailer in different ways. As some dealers have told Automotive News, sales through Amazon haven't been great. Even though Amazon is one of the biggest sellers of, well, anything in the world, car sales seem to be mixed at best, and miserable at worst. Automotive News reported that some dealers that are participating in the Amazon Autos program have only seen one or two sales through the platform per month. One dealer group that joined this month, Rohrman Automotive Group, which operates many dealers throughout Indiana, Illinois, and Wisconsin, told Automotive News that they've only had a few sales. Another dealer told the outlet they only saw a spike in sales with an Amazon gift card promotion.



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