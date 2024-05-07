Dealerships Discover That Sales People Need To Actually Understand What They Are Peddling When It Comes to EVs

EVs can be challenging to sell due to their high prices and limited public charging infrastructure. Despite this, new EV registrations in the U.S. have increased by 7.5 percent in the first four months of this year, largely due to substantial incentives. However, if dealership employees aren't well-versed in EV technology, they won't be able to address consumer concerns effectively or ensure a positive EV ownership experience.

To address these challenges, various independent companies now offer in-person and online training programs. These aim to enhance dealership staff's ability to guide customers through model choices, charging options, cost comparisons with gasoline vehicles, and concerns about range anxiety.

Closing an EV sale typically takes three to four times longer than selling a traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle, according to Vaasha Lutchman, director at the Center for Sustainable Energy's dealership and OEM programs.

Dealerships are turning to organizations such as the Center for Sustainable Energy, Plug In America, and Assurant for specialized training. Stephanie Valdez Streaty, director of industry insights at Cox Automotive, emphasizes the importance of educated dealers in engaging and informing consumers.

Recognizing the need for better consumer education, the National Automobile Dealers Association and other entities have launched training programs like ElectrifIQ. This online course, priced at $199 per person, covers seven modules on EV technology and ownership considerations.

Huston Automotive Group in Florida, for instance, plans to certify its staff through ElectrifIQ to better assist customers interested in EVs. Co-owner Dave Huston emphasizes that selling EVs requires ongoing staff education and proactive customer engagement.

Overall, educating dealership staff about EVs is crucial for overcoming customer reservations and promoting the benefits of electric vehicles effectively.