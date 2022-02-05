Dealerships Having a Hard Time Keeping Up With Catalytic Convertor Thieves

Catalytic converter thefts are becoming so common that shops and dealer service departments struggle to keep up with repairs and replacements.reports that customers can pay as much as $11,000 for the repairs, and thieves are making more money than ever on their hauls.

Thefts increased by more than 400 percent between 2019 and 2020, and officials expect 2021 to show another jump. Thieves go to great lengths to cut the cats because of what's inside them. Catalytic converters are a part of a car's exhaust system that contains palladium, platinum, and rhodium to help remove pollutants from a car's exhaust. You've probably heard of platinum and know it's an expensive precious metal, but palladium and rhodium also command hefty prices. Scrapyards are happy to pay up for the parts, so there's a quick financial turnaround for thieves willing to climb around under a few cars with a Sawzall.