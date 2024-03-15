Dealerships Still Treading Water As Vehicle Inventory Sits On The Lot - Who Is Suffering The Most?

New vehicle inventory can tell you a lot as it can indicate everything from popularity to production issues. The former is by far the most exciting aspect and it appears that Dodge vehicles are piling up at dealerships. According to an analysis by Cox Automotive, nearly all of Stellantis’ U.S. brands had more than twice the industry average of new vehicle supply. The average stood at 76 days, which means Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram all had enough inventory to last at least 152 days or nearly half a year. That’s a lot and Dodge had the highest inventory of all brands in the study, which is surprising as the Charger and Challenger went out of production in December. That means the only Dodges currently in production are the Hornet and Durango, although the electric Charger Daytona will begin rolling off the assembly line later this year. Of course, Dodge could have planned things so that the outgoing Charger and Challenger would remain available until the new model arrives.



