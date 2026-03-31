Dealerships That Advertise Ghost Cars Can Face A $50,000 Fine

The Federal Trade Commission is turning up the pressure on car dealerships nationwide, targeting a range of illegal practices that have long frustrated buyers. Chief among them are listings for vehicles that aren’t actually available, along with advertised prices that quietly exclude mandatory fees.

The agency’s Bureau of Consumer Protection, led by Christopher Mufarrige, recently sent warning letters to 97 dealerships across the country. The message is direct. Regulators believe some stores may be using “deceptive tactics” that fall under a list of six illegal pricing practices that have become stubbornly common across the industry.