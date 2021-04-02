Dear Apple, DON'T Be LAME And Call It The iCar or Model A. What SHOULD They Call It? YOU Make The CALL

Worst secret ever. Apple will build a car. They should have bought Tesla and made Elon the visionary face of the future of Apple but that's whole OTHER story.



Today let's focus on the NAME.



Anyone will tell you a great car name is a HUGE part of the brand equity.



Mustang, Corvette, 911, Land Cruiser, Range Rover, Bronco, M-Car. SO many ICONIC names.



But along with the winners, many losers cannot be forgotten. AZTEK. LeCar. VEGA. PROBE. VERSAILLE. GRANADA. ASPEN. OMNI. QUANTUM. DASHER. RABBIT. 190. 318i.



We could go on and on.



So our question is if YOU were in charge WHAT would you call it?







And would it be a place, name, number, combo or something else totally new?



And as a former Apple employee, let me remind you of some of the names they have chosen for products or used for codenames over the years.



Lisa, Quadra. IIfx. Imagewriter. Siri. Performa. Jonathan. Mighty Mouse. AirPort. MessagePad. Powerbook.









