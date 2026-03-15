Dearborn Becomes Hub for Middle East-Bound Stolen Vehicle Smuggling?

In a major crackdown on international auto theft, authorities in Dearborn, Michigan, dismantled a sophisticated smuggling operation involving approximately 400 stolen high-end vehicles valued at over $40 million. The scheme, which operated from July 2023 to August 2025, targeted luxury SUVs and trucks, sourcing them from manufacturer lots and private owners across Metro Detroit.



Federal prosecutors indicted eight men: Haydar Al Haydari, 41, of Garden City; Karar Alnakash, 43, of Detroit; Abbas Al Othman, 42, of Dearborn Heights; Mohammed Al Hilo, 36, of Detroit; Moustapha Al Fetlawi, 46, of Dearborn Heights; Terrill Davis, 33, of Detroit; David Roshinsky Williams, 32, of Harper Woods; and Mohammed Al Abboodi, 35, of Detroit. Investigators allege that Davis and Williams acted as brokers for stolen cars, while the others managed overseas shipments.



The vehicles were concealed in shipping containers disguised as auto parts or other goods and exported primarily to the Middle East, including destinations like Iraq and Dubai. The bust, led by Dearborn Police with support from ICE's Homeland Security Investigations, Customs and Border Protection, and the FBI, resulted in the recovery of over 350 vehicles and thousands of car parts.



This operation highlights the growing threat of organized crime exploiting Michigan's automotive hub for global black markets. U.S. Attorney Jerome F. Gorgon Jr. emphasized the collaborative effort to bring justice to victims. As car thefts in the state spiked by 48% recently, experts warn of juveniles being recruited by crime syndicates, underscoring the need for enhanced border security and local vigilance.









?? WOW. Authorities have caught a MASSIVE Dearborn, Michigan 3rd worlder fraud scheme, smuggling 400 stolen cars worth $40M to the Middle East!



Several Mohammeds were criminally charged.



DEPORT THEM ALL, ban 3rd world migration, now!pic.twitter.com/S3iCBctFuv — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 15, 2026



