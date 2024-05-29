Debut! 2025 Cadillac Optiq. Are YOU A Potential Customer Or Will You OPTIQ OUT?

Cadillac today revealed the new 2025 OPTIQ, a reimagination of what entry to Cadillac luxury can be. OPTIQ will bookend the EV portfolio while remaining true to Cadillac’s brand promise in a competitively priced luxury SUV. It will join the growing Cadillac EV lineup, which also includes LYRIQ, ESCALADE IQ, CELESTIQ and next year, VISTIQ. Building on the momentum of LYRIQ, OPTIQ will launch with several segment-leading features adding to its purpose and distinction.



“Cadillac has always defined American luxury, and OPTIQ is an example of how our bold, innovative spirit is propelling us into the EV future,” said John Roth, vice president, Global Cadillac. “Over the past five years, Cadillac has welcomed approximately 1 million new customers to the family globally, while our percentage of younger buyers has increased 5% in the U.S. OPTIQ will be an important gateway to attract luxury EV intenders to Cadillac as we look to offer a fully electric portfolio by the end of the decade.”



OPTIQ will have a global footprint, selling in over 10 regions, including Europe, where it debuted this week. “As part of Cadillac’s all-electric entry into Europe, we are excited to host OPTIQ’s debut in Paris. We look forward to providing specifications and opening sales for OPTIQ later this year,” says Jaclyn McQuaid, president and managing director of GM Europe. Thrilling yet agile performance



OPTIQ will launch in standard dual motor all-wheel drive form, contributing to a fun and athletic drive experience. The 6-inch shorter wheelbase (compared to Cadillac LYRIQ) results in a more agile architecture. “With near-instantaneous torque, OPTIQ delivers a unique and spirited driving experience. The Ultium Platform allows us to fit enough muscle into a smaller package to provide a thrilling performance, delivering a sensation of isolated precision,” said John Cockburn, chief engineer. OPTIQ’s exceptional aerodynamic performance enables its Cadillac-estimated 300-mile driving range. The revolutionary Ultium Platform and drive units, along with the use of low rolling resistance tires, also play an important role in the impressive range of the vehicle. A vented rear spoiler, diffusers and other sculptural elements enhance aerodynamics at the rear of the vehicle without compromising the striking SUV vehicle design.



OPTIQ includes an 85-kilowatt-hour battery pack with a standard dual motor all-wheel drive propulsion system that offers a Cadillac-estimated 300 horsepower and 354 lb-ft of instant torque. At full charge, OPTIQ offers a Cadillac-estimated 300 miles of range and DC fast charging can add up to 79 miles of range in about 10 minutes.



OPTIQ offers Regen On Demand, a driver-controlled braking feature that allows the driver to slow down or stop the OPTIQ with a dedicated, pressure-sensitive paddle located on the steering wheel. One-Pedal Driving allows the driver to slow down and stop the vehicle using only the accelerator under most driving conditions. The system also converts kinetic energy from the OPTIQ’s forward momentum into electricity, which is stored in the battery pack for future use.

A Dual-Level Charge Cord allows the driver to plug into an appliance-style four-pronged outlet (professional installation required) or a standard three-pronged outlet.

OPTIQ gives drivers the opportunity to switch between several Drive Modes, including Tour used for everyday driving, Sport for enhanced road driving and improved steering, Snow/Ice to prevent wheel spin and My Mode which personalizes the driving experience with adjustable braking responsiveness and steering feel.

Unique design detailing



OPTIQ offers a sporty and youthful persona to the Cadillac EV portfolio. Seamlessly blending sophisticated surfacing and technology, the OPTIQ silhouette masterfully balances the visual agility of a fastback with distinctive Cadillac crossover EV styling. Ambitiously proportioned wheels and tires pushed out to the corners of OPTIQ emphasize the athletic character and size of the vehicle.

Other unique exterior design details include: Roof Encompassing Glasswork: The fixed-glass roof enables a seamless transition from glass to sheet metal.

Black Crystal Grille: OPTIQ’s signature black crystal grille incorporates the Cadillac vertical signature lighting and includes a laser-etched pattern within the grille that offers an understated, high-tech feel.

Rear-Quarter Panel: OPTIQ’s rear quarter panel window design is achieved through a Cadillac-first precision pattern in acoustic laminate glass. The graphic pattern is found throughout OPTIQ and aligns with the Mondrian crest in a nod to classic Cadillac styling.

Signature Lighting Choreography: When the driver approaches or exits the vehicle, their key fob begins a choreographed lighting sequence to greet them.

Customer-focused tech and interior The interior cabin experience was designed to be high tech, welcoming and connected. OPTIQ packages interior spaciousness and luxury into a comfortable suite. Illuminated décor and embellishments add to OPTIQ’s unique interior interpretation of Cadillac luxury, while the suite of in-vehicle technology features creates an intuitive experience. “OPTIQ’s bold design leverages the Cadillac standard for luxury while remaining youthful, sporty and innovative. Its expressive detailing, integrated technology and welcoming interior gives drivers a true immersive experience,” said Bryan Nesbitt, executive director, Cadillac Design. A focus on innovative materials and a new approach to material application and placement creates the most progressive Cadillac interior. OPTIQ’s patterned accent fabric is woven from yarn made from 100% recycled materials. OPTIQ’s PaperWood veneer is made up of equal parts of tulip wood and recycled newspaper. The OPTIQ interior experience also includes: Segment best in cargo capacity and second-row spaciousness.

A 33-inch diagonal advanced LED display with 9k resolution projecting over 1 billion colors. Super Cruise driver assistance technology will be standard (3 years connected service) enabled by high-definition GPS mapping, driver attention system, lane changing capabilities and steering wheel light bar. Advanced radar, camera and ultrasonic sensor technology integrated throughout OPTIQ will help provide customers with enhanced views, sensing and monitoring of their surroundings in a variety of everyday driving scenarios.

Standard safety and driver assistance technologies include adaptive cruise control, Blind Zone Steering Assist, Enhanced Automatic Parking, Forward Collision Alert and several others.

Google built-in compatibility9 infotainment experience, featuring Google Maps and Google Assistant. Standard 19-speaker AKG Audio System and Dolby Atmos® - Dolby Atmos is an immersive sound experience that reveals more depth, clarity and details in the customer’s favorite music and entertainment. The AKG Audio System features custom-tuned speakers and amplifier.

OPTIQ will offer two distinctive trims — Luxury and Sport — enabling the customer to choose a vehicle that matches their own personality and preferences. Pricing starts at an estimated $54,000, including destination charges, excluding tax, title, license, and dealer fees. Dealer sets final price. Production of OPTIQ will begin late this fall.



