Deep Discounts Await For Those Who Want An EV That Isn't A Tesla

If you have been looking for a cheap green car, or if you love bargains on cars that hardly anyone wants, listen up. Chevy and Toyota are offering incentives that are nearly unprecedented on their EV and FCEV models — vehicles that are often overlooked.

In what may be an industry first, Chevy is offering zero-percent financing, for 72 months, on used models of the Bolt and Volt, CarsDirect reports. It’s the best of both worlds for Chevy EV buyers when you can get new-car financing while paying used-car prices.