Deepseek AI Already Making Its Way Into Chinese EVs

AI is a hot-button topic, especially in the automotive industry. As time marches forward, it seems like we’re all shifting from software-driven EVs, to shoehorning AI into every nook and cranny. Will it work? Who knows. But, the world’s latest low-cost AI Chinese darling, DeepSeek, is quickly ingratiating itself with China’s auto companies. This week, two different companies announced their efforts to add the AI tech to their vehicles. First up is Geely. Parent company to brands like Zeekr, Polestar and Volvo, the brand announced during CES that it was embarking on what it called a “Full-Domain AI for Smart Vehicles." At the time, this was to be understood as Geely’s own internal model. Geely’s AI would span much of the driving experience, from voice commands to putting in the groundwork for fully autonomous driving or furthering its research and development in the vehicles themselves. Geely says that its “ultimate goal is to create a native Autonomous Intelligence for Mobility that is warm, empathetic and continuously evolving.”



