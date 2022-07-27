Defunded LA Police Department Closes Newly Opened Sixth Street Bridge After Losing Control Of The Mayhem

After repeated police closures, city officials are planning to install speed bumps on Los Angeles' new Sixth Street bridge, reports The Eastsider. Update 07/27/2022 3:20 a.m. ET: The LAPD announced on Tuesday night the indefinite closure of the Sixth Street bridge due to ongoing illegal activity. Since its opening on July 10, the bridge has quickly become a hotspot for dangerous driving. The bridge has already seen crashes and carnage, with drivers doing burnouts or lining up to race on the bridge. The past weekend saw the bridge closed three nights in a row as police attempted to disperse crowds at street takeovers. Plans to curtail this activity involve installing speed bumps on the bridge, said LAPD chief Michel Moore. A center median is also being considered on a temporary basis. These measures would make it difficult to impossible for drivers to execute large circular burnouts on the bridge, reducing its appeal for sideshows.



