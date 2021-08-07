Defunded NYPD Finds The Cash To Buy A Tesla Model 3 And Convert It Into A Patrol Car

Tesla vehicles are gaining momentum with police departments worldwide that are looking to save money and reduce emissions. Now the New York Police Department (NYPD), arguably the world’s most famous police department, bought a Tesla Model 3 and turned it into an electric patrol vehicle.



There are already plenty of Tesla police cars out there. Many police departments have done the math and figured out that they could save a lot of money by upgrading their fleets to Tesla vehicles, especially the Model 3.



We previously reported on the Bargersville Police Department in Indiana, which purchased several Tesla Model 3 vehicles. It found after the first full year of using the Tesla Model 3 that they had already saved over $6,000.





