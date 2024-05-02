Delaware Judge Cites Elon Musk's Drug Use As Factor In Voiding $55 Billion Pay Agreement

Elon Musk’s use of illegal drugs was common knowledge among several current and former Tesla Inc. and SpaceX directors, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.



There was concern about the volume of Musk’s illegal drug use and that he consumed drugs with some of his board members, the newspaper reported, citing people who have witnessed the drug use or were briefed on it. The board didn’t hold investigations on the issue, nor did it document any concerns, the paper said.



The relationship between Musk and his directors was slammed by a Delaware judge this week, who cited the board’s conflicts of interest in her ruling that Musk’s $55 billion pay package was excessive.



Musk and his lawyer, Alex Spiro, didn’t respond to the WSJ’s requests for comment. The paper previously reported that Musk has used LSD, cocaine, ecstasy and psychedelic mushrooms, often at private parties. Spiro told the WSJ in that report that Musk was regularly and randomly drug tested at SpaceX and had never failed a test.









