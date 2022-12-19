Delorean Claims NBCUniversal Is Pocketing Back To The Future Royalties

Nearly 40 years ago, Marty McFly and Doc Brown traveled back in time in John DeLorean's iconic gull-winged sports car. Fast forward to December, 2022 and the Delorean Motor Company is now suing NBCUniversal, according to the LA Times, for allegedly unpaid royalties from the Back to the Future franchise. Few brands have as messy of a history as DeLorean. The DeLorean Motor Company (DMC) isn't even owned by the DeLorean estate anymore, instead it's owned by a Stephen Wynne, a British born businessman who now operates a new DMC he formed out of Texas. Wynne bought the rights to the DMC and its intellectual property from the DeLorean estate in 1995 and with it came a prior agreement between the original DMC and NBCUniversal.



Read Article