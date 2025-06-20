Democrat City Mayors Step In To Fill Void Left After Trump Pulls Out Of Climate Talks

Groups of US city mayors and representatives from state governments announced a delegation of officials who will attend climate talks for the US today, as the lack of a real US federal government with any interest in solving problems for Americans has led to lower, subnational representatives having to step up and do their job for them.

The delegation was announced today by multiple subnational climate coalitions: America Is All In, the U.S. Climate Alliance, C40 Cities and Climate Mayors.



These groups all have different focuses and membership, but share the common thread that all of them consist of subnational US representatives who want to solve the problem of climate change. They include representatives from governments of all sizes – as small as, say, McCall, Idaho (population 3,686); to as large as California, the 4th largest economy in the world.