Democrat Introduces Bill To Force Regular Drug Testing On Doge Employees - Shouldn't ALL Federal Workers Do The Same?

A Democratic lawmaker has introduced a long-shot bill to require special government employees, like Elon Musk and his DOGE cohort, to undergo regular drug testing.

Rep. Mikie Sherrill of New Jersey accused Musk of a “well-documented history of drug use” (allegations that he denies) while announcing the Drug Testing for Special Government Employees Act on Tuesday.

“Donald Trump has given billionaire Elon Musk the keys to our government, and with it, access to highly sensitive information — from Treasury and Social Security data to even our most guarded military plans,” Sherrill wrote in a press release. “Those with access to sensitive information must be thoroughly vetted, clear-eyed, and exercise good judgment.”