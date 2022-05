West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin blasted a potential expansion of the electric vehicle (EV) tax credit on Thursday, while also calling for the development of the hydrogen sector to decarbonize the transportation industry.

Manchin, who called a Biden administration proposal to broaden the EV tax credit program “ludicrous,” said the waiting period for EVs right now is already so long that there is no point to offering more money to incentivize consumers to buy a battery-powered car.