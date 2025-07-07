Democrat Run Cities Top The List Of Most Dangerous Cities To Drive In

When was the last time you were involved in a fender bender? A few might be lucky enough to have never had an auto accident, and if you want things to stay that way you better give Boston, MA, a hard pass if you’re thinking of toad tripping or relocating to another part of the country. A new study named the city’s drivers the most likely to experience a smash. Bostonians drive on average for just 3.1 years between accidents, according to data from Allstate, compared with 14.2 years for the safest city and a 10.5-year national average. The northeast of the country in general looks like a real life Wreckfest based on the numbers, with Atlantic-facing cities occupying the top five spots.



