Democrat Senator Claims Trump Will Open Up US Market To Chinese Cars - Claims Her Ban Is Needed Now!

Senator Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) says she’s hearing rumors that President Trump is preparing to let Chinese cars be sold in the US as part of a broader deal with China.

She raised the claim Wednesday, tying it to Trump’s upcoming meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Washington, which she said is coming “in just a few weeks.” There are many reasons to doubt these rumors.

“We hear rumors that Trump is planning to allow Chinese cars to be sold in the U.S., as part of a larger deal he’s putting together,” Slotkin wrote on X. She called it “a strategic mistake” that would “irrevocably impact” the 1.2 million Michigan jobs tied to the auto industry, along with US manufacturing capacity more broadly.