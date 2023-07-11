Democratic Run Cities Line Up To Ban Right On Red Lights

American drivers’ ability to turn right on a red light may soon disappear, as safety advocates work to reduce the number of pedestrian and cyclist fatalities on the nation’s roads. The measure is being considered by authorities in Washington, D.C., San Francisco, Los Angeles, Seattle, and Denver, among others.



The changes are a reaction to recent spikes in roadway fatalities. Through the pandemic, deaths rose sharply for all road users. However, as deaths for vehicle occupants have started to level off and shrink, deaths among pedestrians and cyclists have continued to rise.









Read Article