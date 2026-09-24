Democrats And Republicans Are Coming Together To Ban Chinese Cars

Agent009 submitted on 9/24/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:10:05 PM

Views : 222 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

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Dozens of American lawmakers, including Democrats and Republicans, want Chinese vehicles permanently banned from US soil. The bipartisan initiative comes less than two weeks after President Donald Trump said he’s fine with Chinese brands selling cars locally, as long as they are manufactured in the US.
 
American automakers, including Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis, have been lobbying for stronger policies to keep Chinese vehicles out, a sentiment echoed by senators on both sides of the political aisle. The rush to enact a permanent ban comes just as China’s President Xi Jinping embarks on a three-day visit to the US.


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Democrats And Republicans Are Coming Together To Ban Chinese Cars

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