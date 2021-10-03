Democrats Demand USPS Purchase Be Frozen Since It Doesn't Meet Biden's New Green Fleet Requirements

Three U.S. House lawmakers introduced legislation on Tuesday calling on the U.S. Postal Service to freeze Oshkosh Corp’s $482 million contract that would finalize production of the next-generation postal vehicles until the deal can be reviewed.



Representative Marcy Kaptur, the chair of an appropriations subcommittee, and fellow Democrats Jared Huffman and Tim Ryan urged a halt pending an investigation into whether there was any political influence in awarding the contract and if it is consistent with President Joe Biden’s executive order to electrify the federal fleet.



