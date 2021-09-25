Democrats Float DARK CLOUD Over USA. All Indicators Show They Want To Pass A Carbon Tax For Their Budget Plan. Are YOU Down With It?

Agent001 submitted on 9/25/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:36:50 AM

Views : 268 | Category: Spy News | Source: | SOURCE: www.straitstimes.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Senate Democrats are developing a carbon-tax proposal that could potentially be used to offset some of the costs of a sweeping social-spending bill as well as direct cash payments to households, according to a key lawmaker.

"It's projected that making polluters pay - when combined with clean energy tax credits - would lower the cost of clean electricity for Americans.

Our questions are:

1. Do you think it's a good thing or bad thing for our country?
2. Do you think it will PASS?
3. Why is it necessary and what would you suggest as an alternative?


Read Article


Democrats Float DARK CLOUD Over USA. All Indicators Show They Want To Pass A Carbon Tax For Their Budget Plan. Are YOU Down With It?

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)