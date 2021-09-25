Democrats Float DARK CLOUD Over USA. All Indicators Show They Want To Pass A Carbon Tax For Their Budget Plan. Are YOU Down With It?

Senate Democrats are developing a carbon-tax proposal that could potentially be used to offset some of the costs of a sweeping social-spending bill as well as direct cash payments to households, according to a key lawmaker.



"It's projected that making polluters pay - when combined with clean energy tax credits - would lower the cost of clean electricity for Americans.



Our questions are:



1. Do you think it's a good thing or bad thing for our country?

2. Do you think it will PASS?

3. Why is it necessary and what would you suggest as an alternative?





Read Article