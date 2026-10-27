Democrats Float New Tax Credit For EVs

Some Democratic leaders are seeking to revive the $7,500 federal electric vehicle tax credit if they regain control of Congress after the upcoming midterm elections. Bringing back the incentive would likely boost EV sales and help the U.S. catch up with other countries in the global EV race, but it would have to overcome a mountain of political hurdles before that happens. More than 160 House Democrats are backing proposed legislation from California Rep. Mike Levin and Illinois Rep. Sean Casten to restore Biden-era clean energy tax credits that were axed last year, Politico reported Monday. Called the Cheap Energy Act, the bill seeks to revive tax credits under the Inflation Reduction Act, including EV incentives. It also aims to modernize the electricity grid without making ordinary customers foot the bill for upgrades needed for AI data centers.



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