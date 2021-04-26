Democrats Push New $25 Billion Bill To Convert US School Buses To Electric

Agent009 submitted on 4/26/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:19:34 AM

Views : 476 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: electrek.co

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

This week, Democratic lawmakers introduced legislation that would invest $25 billion to convert the entire US fleet of ICE school buses to electric vehicles. The bill would authorize federal grant money over the course of 10 years, and 40% of the funds would be specifically devoted to replacing school buses operating in mostly nonwhite, poorer communities.

This legislation is spearheaded by Senator Alex Padilla, D-Calif., building off President Joe Biden’s recently announced $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan. The goal is to not only implement electric US school buses to reduce our carbon footprint but to improve the health of our children.



Read Article


Democrats Push New $25 Billion Bill To Convert US School Buses To Electric

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)