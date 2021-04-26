Democrats Push New $25 Billion Bill To Convert US School Buses To Electric

This week, Democratic lawmakers introduced legislation that would invest $25 billion to convert the entire US fleet of ICE school buses to electric vehicles. The bill would authorize federal grant money over the course of 10 years, and 40% of the funds would be specifically devoted to replacing school buses operating in mostly nonwhite, poorer communities.



This legislation is spearheaded by Senator Alex Padilla, D-Calif., building off President Joe Biden’s recently announced $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan. The goal is to not only implement electric US school buses to reduce our carbon footprint but to improve the health of our children.



