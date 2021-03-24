Demolition Crew Uncovers $100,000 In Cow Hides In Defunct Ford Factory

Few, if anyone, had any idea what was in the basement.

With demolition underway at the Ford Product Development Center in Dearborn, rooms and closets filled with old furniture and automotive materials that have been out of sight and out of mind for years are being discovered.

Most recently, Ford unearthed about 250 cowhides valued at $450 to $500 each for a total of more than $100,000 — once destined for premium leather seats in the Ford F-150 King Ranch, Ford Explorer, Ford Escape, Lincoln Aviator and Lincoln Navigator.