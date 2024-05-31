Department Of Energy Hosts Competition To Build A High Quality $16,000 EV

The sub-$10,000 BYD Seagull is a tour de force representing China’s strong lead in the global EV market. Some of the cheapest EVs in the U.S.—like the Nissan Leaf—cost three times as much before tax credits. Now, a member of the Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (Arpa-E), a technology incubator under the U.S. Department of Energy, said that doing things differently could help the U.S. build a Seagull fighter.

Halle Cheeseman, a program manager overseeing next-generation battery programs at Arpa-E, told The Information that a potential solution to spur innovations is to host a competition to develop a high-quality U.S.-manufactured EV that would cost approximately $12,000 to build and retail for around $16,000.