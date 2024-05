The U.S. Department of Labor has sued three companies, including Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama, to prevent them from “employing children illegally.” The government is also seeking to seize all profits related to the “use of oppressive child labor.”

The lawsuit follows a government investigation, which found a 13-year-old was working up to 50-60 hours per week on an assembly line in Luverne, Alabama. They were operating machines, which turned sheet metal into body panels.