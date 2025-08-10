Department of Energy Considers Revoking $1.1 Billion In EV Funding Due To Government Shut Down

The U.S. Department of Energy is reportedly considering withdrawing nearly $1.1 billion in federal funding initially awarded to Stellantis and General Motors to support the conversion of electric vehicle manufacturing. According to Reuters, the DOE review is part of a larger evaluation of roughly $12 billion in federal awards that could be canceled or suspended as the government contends with a partial shutdown. These funds were part of the Biden administration’s broader push to modernize legacy auto plants and secure American leadership in EV production.



