Department of the Interior Slashes Rent On Public Land For Solar And Wind Power Farms

The Biden administration announced this week that it will cut the cost of building wind and solar on US public land by 50%.

In a statement, the Department of the Interior (DOI) announced:

The new policy will reduce rents and fees substantially and enhance rate predictability for wind and solar developers. On average, the [Bureau of Land Management] expects rents and fees to decrease by over 50% due to lower acreage rents and a standard megawatt fee that promotes more efficient wind and solar or hybrid projects on public lands.

The DOI is working to permit 25 gigawatts of clean energy on public lands by 2025 – enough to power around 4.75 million homes.

In 2021, the US Bureau of Land Management (BLM) permitted 2.89 gigawatts (GW), up 35% from 2020.