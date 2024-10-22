Deplorable Depreciation Makes EVs A Bargain For Buyers Looking For A Steal

Prices of used electric cars in the United States continue to go down, which means more people can afford a battery-powered vehicle. It’s not great news for owners who want to trade up, but the reality is that even new EVs are getting cheaper, albeit by a smaller margin, so sellers need to adapt to the often fluctuating market. According to a new report from car-selling website Cars.com, the average price of used EVs went down 9% year-over-year in September in the United States. That’s the biggest drop of any vehicle category, with all used vehicles seeing a price decrease of 5%, all new vehicles going down 2% year-over-year and new EV prices decreasing by 3%.



