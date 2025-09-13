Describe The Customer Who Is Buying The Lexus ES In 2025? And Did You Even Know It's Still Around?

I was watching some college football today and a Lexus ES commercial came on and I thought to myself, who is still buying them in 2025? It's been so long since I've even thought about the model that I almost forgot it still exists.



Launched in 1989 as Lexus’s entry-level sedan, the ES has carved a niche for those who prioritize comfort over flash. But as the industry races toward electrification and crossovers, one wonders: does the ES still hold relevance, or is it a forgotten relic in a world obsessed with the next big thing?



The 2025 Lexus ES remains a master of serenity, largely unchanged from recent years. Available as the gas-powered ES 350 with a 302-horsepower V6 or the ES 300h hybrid boasting up to 44 mpg combined, it starts around $43,190. Its cabin is a haven of premium materials, featuring a standard 12.3-inch touchscreen, adaptive cruise control, and an optional Mark Levinson audio system that rivals high-end home setups. Critics laud its plush ride and near-silent interior, perfect for long highway drives, though it lacks the sporty edge of competitors like the BMW 5 Series. In a market where sedans now make up less than 20% of sales, the ES feels like an outlier, steadfastly catering to a specific taste.



Yet, change looms. The 2026 ES, unveiled at the 2025 Shanghai Auto Show, introduces a battery-electric ES 350e with 224 horsepower and Toyota’s e-TNGA platform, signaling Lexus’s pivot toward electrification. This makes the 2025 model a potential last hurrah for traditional powertrains, possibly offered with steep incentives to clear inventory. Its strengths—reliability, low maintenance, and strong resale value—still resonate, but the ES rarely makes waves on social media or in trend-driven circles. It’s a car for those who shun the spotlight, valuing substance over hype.



So, who’s driving this sedan in 2025? That’s for you to ponder. Is it the pragmatic professional, the retiree seeking effortless luxury, or someone else entirely? And more importantly, did you even know the Lexus ES was still around and relevant? Share your thoughts below.



