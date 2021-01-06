Design FAILS. If PORSCHE Designed The PT CRUISER.

Agent001 submitted on 6/1/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:40:25 PM

Views : 122 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Is this what the Chrysler PT Cruiser would have looked like if Porsche designed it?





Design FAILS. If PORSCHE Designed The PT CRUISER.

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)