Design House Goes Batman On Second Gen Audi TT - Is It An Improvement?

Behold, the DragonTT Project Hero: a second-generation Audi TT with a wild Max Power-style bodykit created by Spanish design house Dragon Motors. The kit adds a whopping 50cm to the original car’s length, and a further 66cm to the width. It’s quite unlike anything we’ve ever seen before.

The aggressive styling is inspired by the company’s previous work on motorcycles and movie cars. As it stands, just one DragonTT has been built, apparently for the Spain Future Foundation – a not-for-profit organisation that aims to democratise technology for vulnerable groups in society.

As a pedestrian you’d probably not want to be hit by the car’s countless sharp creases or its angular front bumper, yet Dragon Motors claims the car is fully approved for use on the road. Look closely and you can see the Mk2 TT’s head and tail-lights residing within – but externally, that’s where the similarities end.