Bill Ford was given a prototype of the not-yet-released 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E to drive in early October and he didn't want to give it back. He asked for an extension. The design and production teams had to plead for the return of the all-electric SUV from the company's executive chairman, known for his love of the classic Mustang.

"We had had to pry it out of his hands," Hau Thai-Tang, chief product development officer at Ford, told the Free Press.