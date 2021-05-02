Designer Takes A 'GRAND' Shot At Redesigning The W140 S-Class. Or As We Call The Exercise, Redesigning A BAR OF SOAP!

If you were to pick the most over the top and most over engineered car of its time it would have to be the W140 Mercedes-Benz S-Class designed by Bruno Sacco.



And even though I owned two (lease takeovers), they were horrendously overpriced and the design looked like a BAR OF SOAP.



And talk about UNRELIABLE...Land Rover-ish.



So why anyone would want to redesign and modernize it is beyond us. Put them in a hole and BURN them.



But here is his GRAND re-design, like it or not. I wonder if the resign will keep the rear fender sight antennae for backing up before the days of Parktronic.







