Despite 800 Volt Architecture Cybertruck Doesn't Charge Any Faster Than The Competition

The Tesla Cybertruck is the first Tesla built on an 800-volt architecture, which permits a multitude of EV components to run at higher voltage for a number of advantages. While Porsche Taycans and Hyundai Ioniq 5s and the like have been using 800-volt systems for a while, it's the first time Tesla has taken advantage of a setup that should improve efficiency, thermal regulation, and charging. But in InsideEVs testing, the Cybertruck didn't charge any quicker than its 400-volt-based competitors. I put more than 500 miles on a 2024 Tesla Cybertruck we borrowed on Turo last month, giving us three opportunities to charge it. You can read the full review here, but I figure our audience probably wants a bit more info about the charging situation.



