Despite A Dismal Safety Record Plans Move Ahead to Allow Driverless Semi Trucks On The Road

Last year was a tough one for autonomous vehicles. Despite early optimism, 2023 ended poorly for the industry, after Cruise’s sudden and dramatic fall from grace. That won’t stop startups working on autonomous transport trucks from forging ahead in 2024, though.



Aurora Innovations, Kodiak Robotics, and Gatik AI all expect to start testing autonomous trucks without human safety operators onboard in the coming year. That means that they will start depending entirely on their sensor arrays and their software.



“At the end of the year, we anticipate getting to the point where we begin operating those trucks without drivers on board,” Chris Urmson, co-founder and CEO of Aurora Innovations, told Bloomberg. However, all three companies say they are prepared to deploy their technology this year, despite the high stakes involved in that.





