Despite All Of The Hoopla And Regulations Only 1.8% Of Cars On The Road In Europe Are Electric

The European Union still wants to ban sales of new cars with combustion engines starting in 2035. Don't worry–you'll still be allowed to drive your gas car a decade from now, and new numbers suggest it will take a long time, probably decades, before everyone will switch to EVs. Many doubt that's going to happen. There were nearly 249 million cars on the road in the EU in 2023, but purely electric vehicles represented just 1.8% of the total. Recently published numbers by the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association show that EVs have a mountain to climb to catch ICEs. Despite years of government-backed incentives, tax reductions, and other benefits, purely electric cars are only a fraction of the total number of cars registered in Europe. Factoring in plug-in hybrids, vehicles with a charging port still made up just 3.9% of the total car fleet in the EU in 2023, according to ACEA.



