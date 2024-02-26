Despite All Of The Negative Press Is Toyota Right To Push Hybrids Over EVs?

While some manufacturers begin to reassess their initial optimism on EVs, it would appear that Japanese caution has meant that the nation’s automakers aren’t too concerned and are proceeding as planned.

With the likes of Ford revising its expectations on the F-150 Lightning, GM scaling back on EV pick-up plans, Genesis losing faith in its all-EV strategy, and even Chinese automakers such as HiPhi putting a six-month stop on EV production, it seems the slowdown in EV adoption has taken many executives off-guard.