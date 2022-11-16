Despite Promoting Safety As Job 1, NHTSA Is Months Behind On Promised New Standards

On Tuesday, a coalition of Democratic senators asked safety regulators to get a move on establishing new rules as required by the $1-trillion infrastructure law that was signed by President Joe Biden in 2021. The legislation stipulates that the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) “modernize” vehicle safety requirements to include things like driver-monitoring cameras, automatic engine shut off, adaptive headlights, rear seat reminders, modern crash avoidance tech, and even interlock devices designed to prevent vehicles from operating if the driver is impaired by alcohol. The group says the NHTSA is past due on providing a progress report on the matter and has issued a letter to the Department of Transportation (DOT) demanding action as per-capita motor vehicle fatalities continue to climb.



