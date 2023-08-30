Despite Safety Concerns In San Francisco GM To Rollout Robotaxi's In Seattle

GM’s self-driving robotaxi unit, Cruise, is poised to deploy a small fleet of autonomous cars in Seattle, Washington. The initial deployment of the vehicles will reportedly include safety drivers.

Cruise’s deployment in the city will begin in sections of downtown Seattle, Capitol Hill, Queen Anne, Fremont, the University District, and West Seattle. From this, Cruise would be able to collect valuable real-world data. The robotaxi provider would be joining other self-driving units that are also operating in Seattle today, such as Zoox.