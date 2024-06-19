Despite Stellantis Orders To Kill The V8, Jeep Wrangler 392 Will Return For 2025

Depending on your perspective, we have either good or bad news: the Jeep Wrangler 392 is coming back for the 2025 model year. Stellantis announced that "popular demand" was behind the decision to revive the V8-powered Wrangler for another year. When we drove the 2023 20th Anniversary Model, it left us with a glowing impression, so if you missed out on the off-roader billed as "the quickest and most powerful Wrangler ever" when it was still readily available, its return for another season is welcome new. However, we can't help wondering if this will cause some backlash. It wouldn't be the first time, but let's look at what we get for 2025 before passing judgment.



