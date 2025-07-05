Details Emerge About The Upcoming ID Golf Hatchback

The Volkswagen Golf is set to be radically reinvented as an advanced electric car when it enters its ninth generation, benefiting from bold new hardware and software technology

The new model, due in 2028 or 2029, will be a key part of a wide-reaching overhaul of Volkswagen’s EV line-up that will kick off with the ID 2X later this year. The new model will start the brand’s pivot back towards more conventional and familiar styling.

There have been electric variants of previous generations of the Golf, but the new version will be the first engineered purely as an electric car. While that marks a significant step for the Golf, it will retain familiar design cues from the model’s history and be offered with GTI and R performance variants.